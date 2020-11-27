Lalong optimistic of Plateau United’s victory

Ahead of the of the CAF Champions League match between Plateau United and Simba SC football club of Tanzania, scheduled to hold at the Zaria Road Stadium in Jos, Governor Simon Lalong on Wednesday visited the team during their training session in Jos. Lalong while addressing the players and technical team said he was at the stadium to ascertain their level of preparations and also encourage them to put in their best for a victory come Sunday.

“I am here first of all to congratulate you for winning the Nigerian Premier League for the second time which qualifies you to represent Nigeria at the CAF champions League. I have no doubt that you will bring home the trophy having leant from the mistakes of the past and made serious improvements” he said.

