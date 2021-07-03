Metro & Crime

Lalong orders apprehension of criminals behind recent Plateau killings

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has directed security agencies to go after criminals behind recent isolated killings in Jos South and Riyom local government areas.
He expressed outrage over the incidences recorded in Chol, Vwang District of Jos South; and Tamborong, Ganawuri District in Riyom local government areas.
Lalong in a press statement signed and issued on Saturday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the recurring incidences of such isolated attacks are unacceptable and totally condemnable.
He said such occurrences happen partly because some of the persons behind such attacks are yet to be arrested and brought to justice. During both attacks in the two areas, lives were lost, animals killed and crops destroyed.
Lalong said there is no justification for the killings as no one is permitted to take the law into his hands. He therefore ordered the security agencies to do everything possible and arrest the perpetrators as well as go to the root of the criminal conduct which is clearly meant to resuscitate violence in the state and thwart the peace currently prevailing.

