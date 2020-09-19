Lalong orders schools to reopen by October

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has disclosed that Plateau State hopes to re-open schools by the end of October, 2020. He said the biggest challenge remains the lack of compliance to guidelines and protocols, denials, and resistance to contact tracing and testing by some individuals in the state. Speaking at the COVID-19 engagement with local government chairmen and traditional rulers held at Government House Rayfield, Jos, Lalong said the state had trained teachers and principals, disinfected schools, established task teams towards ensuring that all laid down protocols are observed. According to him, once the state finished with exit classes, then it shall gradually cascade to other classes within secondary and primary levels in October.

He said: “Preparatory to reopening of schools, we have set up a committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Danladi Atu, as well as sub-committees on readiness and compliance headed by the commissioner for Secondary Education and Chairman SUBEB, Prof. Mathew Sule.”

He added that the success recorded by the committee shall determine the reopening of tertiary institutions, all in a bid to guarantee the safety of children and avoid resurgence of COVID-19. The governor added: “We hope that if all goes well, our schools should all reopen by the end of October, 2020. We are taking various measures to ensure we mitigate such impact. Recently, we reviewed the approved 2020 budget and also initiated efforts to look inwards for revenue and diversification.”

