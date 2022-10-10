Metro & Crime

Lalong orders security forces to apprehend those behind Plateau killings

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Bako Lalong has ordered security forces to immediately confront attackers threatening the lives of people in villages around Bokkos Local Government Area.

Lalong, in a press statement signed and issued on Monday by his Director of Press Dr. Makut Simon Macham, described the recent spade of attacks on some villages leading to loss of lives as unacceptable, said the attackers must be fished out and not allowed to go unpunished.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, October 8, gunmen attacked Kuliyas Village in Butura, Bokkos killing four persons including the village head.

This is coming after other reported isolated killings in other villages of Follo, Karara, Bokkos and Mangor as well as the kidnap of some students at All Nation’s Academy who were eventually rescued by security forces.

Meanwhile, the governor has commended security forces whose combined efforts together with Vigilante and hunter groups ensured the rescue of 10 persons kidnapped by bandits in Bashar, Wase Local Government.

 

Reporter

