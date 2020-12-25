Lalong, Oyetola, Diri preach love, patience

Plateau State Governor Barr. Simon Lalong, has urged Christians to demonstrate love, compassion and sacrifice which are key attributes of Jesus Christ to mark this year Christmas celebration.

Lalong, in a statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said this year’s Christmas celebration comes at a time that appears difficult and challenging, but because of the love and mercies of God, there was no reason to despair and be despondent.

He said, “The world and indeed Plateau State has gone through tremendous challenges occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, which has significantly altered human interaction and impacted negatively on the economy. This has resulted in hardship to both governments and citizens. Nevertheless, we have collectively demonstrated resilience and hope.

This should continue especially as we mark the birth of Jesus Christ who primarily came to give hope to mankind”. In his message, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the Osun State asked Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance, generosity and peaceful co-existence which Jesus Christ stood for.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, said the celebration offered Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on God’s love and compassion for man as epitomised in the gift of Christ to the world.

Oyetola, who particularly enjoined Christians in the state to use the Christmas period to reflect on their relationship with one another and show love to their neighbours, also urged the people to shun religious sentiment and work together for the progress of the state.

