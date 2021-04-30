News

Lalong: Plateau anti-land grabbing law’ll reduce sharp practices

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, has said that the state anti-land grabbing bill recently signed into law will reduce sharp practices in land management in the state. Lalong stated this yesterday at the 9th meeting of the National Council on Lands, Housing and Urban Development in Jos. He said the law ensured the elimination of risks in land administration and increase investors’ confidence. “To ensure that we eliminate risks in land administration and increase investors’ confidence, we have also signed into law, the anti-land grabbing bill that would deter people from sharp practices in land management.”

The governor described land as the major challenge of housing delivery globally. “As you engage in deep discussions and brainstorm over the theme; “Housing Delivery in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond: The Strategies for Affordability and Accessibility,” I have no doubt that you will come up with solutions that will address the problems of the nation in this area.

“Let me assure you that my administration will implement the resolutions arising from this meeting that would guarantee affordable and accessible housing delivery within the purview of extant laws.” He added that Plateau State had adopted the Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the acquisition of land and preparation of layouts that were made available for a greater number of people with all the guarantees and authenticity. Lalong noted that the state realised that many people who were tenants were very keen on owning their own houses, hence the preference for government to facilitate access to lands in prepared layouts with titles.

