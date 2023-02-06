Lalong: Plateau has emerged as better state

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says the state has put behind its dark days characterized by violence and is now coasting to prosperity, unity and peaceful coexistence as a result of the decisive actions taken by his administration. Lalong said at an inter-denominational church service tocommemoratethe2023Plateau Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Rantya, Jos, said the people had broken down the barriers to peaceful coexistence. He said the commemoration of the Plateau Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation was instituted as part of the Plateau State Roadmap to Peace in order to restore, strengthen and deepen the peace and security of the State which was previously truncated before he came into office.

