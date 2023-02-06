Lalong: Plateau has emerged as better state

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says the state has put behind its dark days characterized by violence and is now coasting to prosperity, unity and peaceful coexistence as a result of the decisive actions taken by his administration. Lalong said at an inter-denominational church service tocommemoratethe2023Plateau Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Rantya, Jos, said the people had broken down the barriers to peaceful coexistence. He said the commemoration of the Plateau Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation was instituted as part of the Plateau State Roadmap to Peace in order to restore, strengthen and deepen the peace and security of the State which was previously truncated before he came into office.
Related Articles
I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo
A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he […]
Nigeria loses $750m annually to gas flaring – Reps
The Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Hon. Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) has said that current estimates by PricewaterhouseCoopers show that the nation loses over $750 million in annual revenue from flared gas. Mutu disclosed this Monday in Abuja at a public hearing organised by the joint committee on gas resources, environment and […]
Why Nigeria’ll lack doctors, nurses soon –Consultants
Following the heightened threat of an increased brain drain in the medical field, medical doctors have warned that hospitals may be almost empty of health workers including nurses, by the turn of the year. The doctors, who raised concerns over the failure of Nigeria’s health system, disclosed that doctors and other health workers would […]
