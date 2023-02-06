News

Lalong: Plateau has emerged as better state

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong says the state has put behind its dark days characterized by violence and is now coasting to prosperity, unity and peaceful coexistence as a result of the decisive actions taken by his administration. Lalong said at an inter-denominational church service tocommemoratethe2023Plateau Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation at St. Monica’s Catholic Church Rantya, Jos, said the people had broken down the barriers to peaceful coexistence. He said the commemoration of the Plateau Day of Forgiveness and Reconciliation was instituted as part of the Plateau State Roadmap to Peace in order to restore, strengthen and deepen the peace and security of the State which was previously truncated before he came into office.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

I’m a joke in Anambra guber election – Okonkwo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant in the June 26 Anambra State governorship primary election, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo, yesterday said that he was the joker the party had to win the November 6 election in the state. Okonkwo, who spoke when he returned his nomination form to the PDP headquarters, assured his supporters that he […]
News

Nigeria loses $750m annually to gas flaring – Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Chairman of the House Committee on Gas, Hon. Nicholas Mutu (PDP, Delta) has said that current estimates by PricewaterhouseCoopers show that the nation loses over $750 million in annual revenue from flared gas.   Mutu disclosed this Monday in Abuja at a public hearing organised by the joint committee on gas resources, environment and […]

stethoscope
News Top Stories

Why Nigeria’ll lack doctors, nurses soon –Consultants

Posted on Author Oluwatosin Omoniyi and Regina Otokpa

Following the heightened threat of an increased brain drain in the medical field, medical doctors have warned that hospitals may be almost empty of health workers including nurses, by the turn of the year.   The doctors, who raised concerns over the failure of Nigeria’s health system, disclosed that doctors and other health workers would […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica