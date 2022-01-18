Education

Lalong pledges to resolve crisis stalling Karl Kumm Varsity take-off

Posted on Author Musa Pam JOS Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has pledged his administration’s readiness to address the challenges and resolving the suspension of the licence of Karl Kumm University (KKU), Vom in Plateau State, owned by the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

 

This was as the governor directed the state Commissioner for Higher Education and the Head of Service (SSG) to immediately engage all stakeholders towards resolving the misunderstanding that led to the suspension of the licence of the private university.

 

Lalong disclosed this when the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the university led members of the Governing Council on a visit to the Government House at Rayfield, Jos.

 

He expressed displeasure on how the new university, which got operational license in 2021 could not take-off due to misunderstanding with the host community over the appointment of the University Registrar based on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the people.

 

Thus, the governor insisted  that the problem must be resolved without further delay given the fact that the university which had been in incubation for over 18 years was finally given the nod to operate by the National Universities Commission (NUC) having fulfilled the requirement, but only to have such approval truncated.

 

The governor said the state government had restrained itself from meddling in the affairs of the private institution with the hope that the issues would be sorted out quickly, but that the government would now have to be involved based on the request of the Governing Council and the fact that the entire state stands to lose if the university failed to take off.

 

Lalong said: “Plateau State is known as a hub of education and we are proud of COCIN for the contribution of its educational institutions, which have produced great minds in the country. However, this development at the KKU does not speak well for the state and must be addressed immediately.

 

Last week, when I visited Mr. President, I appealed to him to sign the Bill passed by the National Assembly to upgrade the Federal College of Education, Pankshin to a University of Education.

 

While we are looking for more universities, we have to show that we are ready to be good hosts.”

 

Responding, the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Ochapa Onazi told the governor how the unfortunate incident had robbed the university of one year since the approval of its licence, even as he explained that the matter in question was very clear and easy to resolve as the management of the institution acted on truth and justice.

 

He said that the decision not to appoint the candidate as Registrar which did not go down well with the host community was not in bad faith, but in keeping with the NUC’s laid down procedures of ensuring that all staff members engaged meet the requirements.

 

Onazi added: “We have explained to the host community that we could not have gone ahead to appoint a candidate with deficiencies and create further problems for the new institution.

 

We have also explained to the community the fact that there are other appointments of principal officers for the university yet to be done which we hope will consider their interest based on the MoU.

 

However, the youths have refused to bulge despite all entreaties from us and the plea by the Dagwom Rwei, the traditional ruler of the area.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

NAOSS, NANS urge Abiodun to reappoint TASCE Provost

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Student leaders in Ogun State have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun to reappoint the Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE), Omu-Ijebu, Dr Lukmon Kiadese. They said going by Kiadese’s achievements during his first term in office, the college still stands to gain a lot from the educationist if reappointed as provost. This was […]
Education

UI VC race: 17 aspirants showcase plans for institution’s devt in global ranking

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of the December election of the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, 17 aspirants to the position Thursday showcased their plans for the development of the premier institution, among them the former Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Professor Adeyinka Abideen Aderinto, who said that he would make the institution a problem-solving centre for […]
Education

ASUU’s remedy to end varsity crises

Posted on Author REGINA OTOKPA reports

 Govt: We’re satisfied with progress of re-negotiation  Union: Hope for return of peace, stability to varsities imminent   SOLUTION The age-long disquiet and sour relationship between the Federal Government, and the university lecturers, under their umbrella union, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) may soon end. REGINA OTOKPA reports FG, ASUU moves […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica