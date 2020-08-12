Lalong pledges to rid Plateau of criminal elements

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Simon Lalong, yesterday pledged to deal decisively with miscreants and criminal elements threatening the peace of the state under the influence of drugs or otherwise. Lalong said Plateau State under his leadership and watch would remain a no-go-area for criminals, saying he would not rest until he defeated them.

The governor disclosed this yesterday at the public destruction of forfeited drug exhibits by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), where a large cache of illicit narcotic drugs seized held in Jos South Local Government Council Area of the state.

“I wish to again warn all miscreants and criminal elements that under my watch, Plateau State will remain a no-go-area for them as we shall not rest until we defeat them. We shall use all the resources and instruments available to us to deal decisively with anyone found threatening the peace of our people whether under the influence of drugs or otherwise”.

He said the security challenges that states were confronted with such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery, cultism, rape and other associated problems such as road accidents, were associated with the illicit drug business.

“The menace of illicit drug production, trafficking, distribution and consumption is not new to our country and indeed to our state. What has continued to raise concerns is the fact that despite concerted efforts by government, development partners, religious, traditional and civil society organisations, this dangerous trend has continued to grow.”

