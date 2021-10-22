Lalong presents N106bn 2022 budget to Assembly

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday presented a 2022 budget estimate of N106, 807,267,642.12 to the House of Assembly. While presenting the budget tagged: “Budget of EconomicRecoveryandConsolidation of inclusive Infrastructural Growth 2,” to the Assembly, the governor said the 2022 appropriation bill was tailored towards the completion of on-going projects and the activation of new ones that would impact the lives of the people. He said the budget estimate consisted of N76, 263,701,644.62 as recurrent expenditure, representing 71.4 per cent of the total budget; while N30, 543,565,997.50 was earmarked as capital estimate representing 28.6 per cent of the total budget. This, according to him, indicated a decrease of N40, 730,552,208, 88% of the 2021 approved budget. He explained that the budgetwouldbefundedfrom sources such as Internally Generated Revenue (IGP).
