News

Lalong presents N139.3bn budget estimates for 2023

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has presented a budget proposal of N139, 357,144,980.38 for the 2023 fiscal year. Laying the Appropriation Bill before the Plateau State House of Assembly, the governor said the budget consists of N77, 650,642,030.85 as recurrent expenditure, representing 55.72% of the total budget, and N61, 706,502,949.53 as capital component, which represents 44.27% of the total budget. He said the budget shows an increase of N32, 649,877,338.26 from the 2022 approved budget.

The governor further said the 2023 budget estimate tagged; Budget of Infrastructural Consolidation and Transition, will focus on completing major projects of the administration, ensuring that government machinery continues to operate in a most efficient and productive manner.

In his speech, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, said the House will give the budget all necessary attention in order to ensure its passage into law for the good of the citizens. He added that the accelerated passage of the budget after all the legislative process will also demonstrate their continued partnership with the executive in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

GOMBE CJ SAGA: THE GATHERING OF MUSHROOM CLOUD

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I first heard of “mushroom cloud” in one of the many arguments put forward by the United States Government on Gulf War II. A mushroom cloud is a distinctive pyrocumulus mushroom-shaped cloud of debris, smoke and usually condensed water vapor resulting from a large explosion. The effect is most commonly associated with a nuclear explosion, but any sufficiently energetic detonation or deflagration will produce the same […]
News

Kalu salutes former Military President, IBB, at 81

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former President of Nigeria, General Ibrahim Babaginda on the occasion of his 81st birthday anniversary. Describing the former President as a highly detribalized statesman and bridge builder, Kalu stressed that the former military ruler contributed to the growth and […]
News

APC Convention: Education Minister sues for transparency

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) coming up on February 26, the Minister of State for Education, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba has called for transparency in the conduct of the convention. Nwajiuba made the call on Friday at the Meeting/ Roundtable of the former APC members of the House of Representatives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica