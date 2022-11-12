Lalong presents N139.3bn budget estimates for 2023

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has presented a budget proposal of N139, 357,144,980.38 for the 2023 fiscal year. Laying the Appropriation Bill before the Plateau State House of Assembly, the governor said the budget consists of N77, 650,642,030.85 as recurrent expenditure, representing 55.72% of the total budget, and N61, 706,502,949.53 as capital component, which represents 44.27% of the total budget. He said the budget shows an increase of N32, 649,877,338.26 from the 2022 approved budget.

The governor further said the 2023 budget estimate tagged; Budget of Infrastructural Consolidation and Transition, will focus on completing major projects of the administration, ensuring that government machinery continues to operate in a most efficient and productive manner.

In his speech, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, said the House will give the budget all necessary attention in order to ensure its passage into law for the good of the citizens. He added that the accelerated passage of the budget after all the legislative process will also demonstrate their continued partnership with the executive in the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people.

