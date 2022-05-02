Lalong promises to clear N44bn gratuities, pensions, others

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has promised to clear gratuities, pensions and death benefits amounting to N44 billion he inherited from the past administrations. He made the promise to mark the 2022 Worker’s Day at Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos, on Sunday.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Civil Service, Sunday Hyat, said N18 billion out of the money will be used for paying ex-state workers and N26 billion for ex-council workers.

Lalong said: “We are battling and hoping to ensure that we clear the backlog of gratuities, pensions’ arrears and death benefits.”

However, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC). In the state, Comrade Manji had expressed disappointment with the ongoing strike in the Plateau State University by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

