Lalong promises to end kidnaping, cultism in Plateau

The Plateau State government has said it was working hard with security agencies to check spate of kidnaping, cultism and other form of violent crimes in the state. Governor Simon Lalong said this yesterday during a special interdenominational service organised at the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN) Headquarters in Jos to mark the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

He said: “I am aware of the incidences of kidnapping, cultism and other violent crimes in some parts of Plateau. “Government is working hard with the security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that the ugly incidences are tackled.

“By that law, anyone convicted of kidnapping will be sentenced to death, while cultism and other violent crimes attract various terms of imprisonment. “In December last year, we inaugurated 595 Community Police Constables, who were trained and deployed to the 17 local government areas.

“They are expected to assist law enforcement agencies, particularly the police, in intelligence gathering and other security operations. He said the remembrance service was in honour of the fallen heroes “who at various times and in different circumstances, paid the supreme price to defend the nation and also promote global security through international peace support operations.”

The governor said the service was to appreciate those in service and pray for those in the battlefront, especially those in the fight against insurgency and banditry.

