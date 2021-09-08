Metro & Crime

Lalong relaxes curfew in Jos North, lifts ban on tricycles

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong on Wednesday announced a further relaxation of the curfew in Jos North Local Government Area; he also lifted the ban earlier placed on operations of tricycles commonly referred to as ‘Keke’ in the state

The relaxation came after a meeting of the state’s Security Council, which was held on Tuesday, September 7 at the new Government House Little Rayfield Jos.

Press statement signed and issued on Wednesday by the governor’s Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said the governor approved that beginning from Wednesday, September 8 the curfew in Jos North will now run from 10pm to 6am.

The statement said the relaxation of the curfew will tally with the current status of the curfew in Jos South and Bassa local government areas which still remains from 10pm to 6am.

Similarly Lalong also approved that beginning from the same Wednesday the ban placed on operations of tricycles will be lifted from 6am to 6pm daily. This means that no tricycle will be allowed to operate between the hours of 6pm to 6am.

However, the ban on motorcycles within the Jos/Bukuru Metropolis remains intact as enforcement will continue to ensure that violators are arrested and punished according to the law.

The statement said the government is working on innovations, legislation and enforcement modules for enhancing the security, effectiveness and availability of public transportation in the state, which will be unveiled in due course and is expected to address the major concerns of the citizens particularly as it relates to the safety of passengers.

