Lalong sacks 532 workers over falsified records Civil Service

Musa Pam

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has sacks 532 workers who have questionable records and found on the payroll of the state government after an investigation using BVN.
Lalong disclosed this during a policy retreat for Permanent Secretaries held at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru said the exercise will continue and those found culpable will face disciplinary proceedings.
The governor also vowed to continue to rid the civil service of staff who have questionable records or are found to have tampered with their records.
“I am aware of the huge manpower gaps that exist in the Plateau State civil service because of years of unemployment. With the setting up of the Nde John Gobak Committee on the Verification and Audit of Staff strength, we will address these issues once the committee completes its assignment and submits its report.
“Already, about 532 names have been removed from the payroll after an investigation using BVN revealed inconsistencies in their records. Some had falsified their ages or tampered with their records. Others could not appear to answer queries on such records”

