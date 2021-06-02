Lalong sacks 532 workers over falsified records

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum (NGF), Simon Lalong, yesterday sacked 532 workers who were said to have questionable records and were found in the payroll of the state government after an investigation using the BVN system. Lalongdisclosedthisduring a policy retreat for permanent secretariesheld attheNational Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, near Jos. He said the exercise would continue as those found culpable would face disciplinary action. The governors also vowed to continue to rid the civil service of workers with questionable records or were found to have tampered with their records.

“I am aware of the huge manpower gaps that exist in the Plateau State civil service because of years of unemployment. With the setting up of the Nde John Gobak Committee on the verification and audit of staff strength, we will address these issues once the committee completes its assignment and submits its report. “Already, about 532 names have been removed from the government payroll after an investigation using the BVN system, which revealed inconsistencies in their records. Some had falsified their ages or tampered with their records. Others could not appear to answer queries on such records.”

Lalong told the permanent secretaries that the state was today facing continuous decline in revenue from FAAC, which made it necessary to generate more revenue internally to meet the yearnings of the people. This he said necessitated priority spending on areas that would yield revenue in all MDAs as well as the blocking of leakages in the system.

Like this: Like Loading...