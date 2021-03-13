Metro & Crime

Lalong, Senator Gyang salute Jang @77

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr.  Simon Bako Lalong has felicitated with his immediate predecessor Sen. Jonah David Jang on the occasion of his 77th birthday.
Lalong, in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Dr. Makut Simon Macham and issued on Saturday in Jos, described the former governor as a patriotic Nigerian who has continued to serve Nigeria and Plateau State with passion and commitment.
Lalong recalled the contributions of Dara Jonah David Jang at various times during his career in the Nigerian Airforce and after retirement where he served as Governor and Senator among other responsibilities.
While wishing him many more years of good health, peace and God’s protection, Governor Lalong urged the elderstatesman to continue to offer his wealth of wisdom and experience towards the development of Plateau State and the nation.
Similarly the Senator Representing Plateau North in the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang also described Jang as a  pattern of fatherhood that transcends clime and creed.
Gyang, in a press statement signed and issued by his Special Assistant,
Media & Protocol Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms, added that Jang is the joy and pride of a father.

