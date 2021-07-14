Lalong signs Assembly, Judicial Autonomy Bills, others into law

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong on Wednesday signed four bills passed by the state House of Assembly into law.

The bills signed into law include: Plateau State Legislative Funds Management Law; Plateau State Judiciary Funds Management Law; Plateau State Property and Land Use Charge Law, and the Plateau Geographic Services Law.

Lalong, while signing the bills into law at the New Government House Jos in the presence of the Speaker Hon. Ayuba Abok and Chief Judge, Justice Yakubu Dakwak, said the new Funds Management Law for the judiciary and legislature will guide the implementation of the recently granted autonomy for the two arms of government particularly in terms of financial management.

According to him, the laws will guide the judiciary and legislature on the implementation of autonomy with regards to funds’ disbursement, approvals and expenditure in line with extant financial regulations.

“These laws will further strengthen the two institutions by ensuring that funds are judiciously applied to the various needs of the judiciary and legislature. It will also assist the two arms to work within the framework of the MOU for the autonomy which was arrived at after thorough engagement between the three arms,” he said.

On the new Property and Land Use Charge and the Plateau Geographic Information Services (PLAGIS) laws, Governor Lalong said they are significant in improving land administration in the state as well as boosting revenue generation.

