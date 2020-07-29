Metro & Crime

Lalong signs Revised 2020 Plateau Budget into law

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has signed the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill into law.
The 2020 Budget was revised from N177,340,521,174.00 to N122, 848,822,913.00.
Lalong, while signing the budget on Wednesday at the new Government House Little Rayfield Jos, said it became necessary because of the need to take care of the realities of COVID-19 which has greatly affected the economy of the state.
He said: “For us as a state, the impact has been huge as our earnings have drastically fallen even in the face of demands for funds to carry out statutory responsibilities and also respond to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. That is why we have engaged in various cost-cutting measures to enable us manage the lean resources efficiently and also try to fulfill our most basic responsibilities of providing services to our citizens”.
He reiterated the commitment of his administration to working through this challenging period by effectively applying available resources to the most critical areas that will benefit thr people and assist his government bequeath a lasting legacy for the people of Plateau State.
He directed the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning as well as all MDAs to ensure its strict and effective implementation in line with extant financial regulations.
On funding the budget, Lalong said a reputable revenue collection firm has been engaged to improve on revenue targets, especially the Internally Generated Revenue which is crucial in funding the 2020 budget.

