Lalong tests positive for COVID-19, goes into isolation

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Lalong has tested positive for COVID-19 following a test he and members of his family carried out recently.
The Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr. Makut Simon Macham in a press statement issued on Thursday in Jos, said the governor’s test returned positive while all members of his family tested negative.
The statement said the governor, who is asymptomatic, has gone into isolation while his close aides are being tested.
“As a result, the governor will henceforth work from home during the period of treatment.
“All state matters requiring the governor’s physical presence will be handled by the Deputy Governor.
“The governor uses the opportunity to urge all citizens of Plateau State to observe all COVID-19 protocols as the pandemic is still prevalent,” said the statement.

