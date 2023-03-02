Lalong: Tinubu’s victory an act of God

The Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as presidentelect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as an act of God that vindicates his many years of hard work, perseverance, and commitment to the democratic development of Nigeria.

Lalong, while reacting to the victory of Asiwaju in a press statement issued by his Director of Press, Dr Makut Simon Macham, said the APC had proven that it was a party that had diversity and acceptance among Nigerians of all persuasions.

He thanked the chairman of the PCC, President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire leadership for spearheading a robust campaign that got the buy-in of Nigerians as well as generated goodwill and acceptance of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

