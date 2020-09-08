News

Lalong to Council Chairmen: No wasteful spending, financial recklessness

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Lalong has warned all the council chairmen in the state not to embark in wasteful spending and financial recklessness in their councils, but instead must embrace prudence and accountability.

 

Lalong stated this on Tuesday while swearing in the former Deputy  National Welfare Secretary of the All Progresssives Congress (APC), Hon. Jock Alamba as the Management Committee Chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Council.

 

“As the tier of government closest to the people, the expectations are very high for delivery of basic services that will improve the living standards of the people. Therefore, you must take this assignment as a challenge for you to bring to bear your wealth of experience and make a difference.

 

“You are coming at a time when the nation and our state is dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has adversely affected many facets of life, including finances of the local governments.

 

“This means that you must embrace prudence, accountability and accord priority to the programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people. There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness,” he said.
He urge all the 17 local government council chairmen in the state to consult widely and carry along all stakeholders in running the affairs of their councils.

