News

Lalong to LG chairmen: No time for wasteful spending, financial recklessness

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), Simon Lalong, has warned council chairmen in the state not to be involved in wasteful spending and financial recklessness, but embrace prudence and accountability in running their councils.

 

Lalong stated this yesterday while swearing in the former Deputy National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jock Alamba, as the management committee chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Council of the state.

 

“As the tier of government closest to the people, expectations are very high for delivery of basic services that will improve the living standards of the people. Therefore, you must take    this assignment as a challenge for you to bring to bear your wealth of experience and make a difference.

 

“You are coming at a time when the nation and our state are dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected many facets of life, including finances of the local governments.

 

“This means that you must embrace prudence,  accountability and accord priority to the programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people. There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness. He urged all the 17 local government council chairmen in the state to consult widely and carry along all stakeholders in running the affairs of their local governments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Sultan declares today first day of Zulkida 1441 AH

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

    The Sultanate Council, Sokoto, yesterday announced the non-sighting of Zulkida crescent last Sunday and accordingly declared today, Tuesday, June 23, 2020 as the thirtieth of Shawwal 1441 After Hijrah.     A statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs at the council, Prof. Sambo Wali Junaidu, said the council and […]
News

Okowa swears in new perm secretaries, calls for leadership

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday charged the newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries to lead by example by upholding commitment, accountability, fairness and versatility in the discharge of their duties.   The governor, during the ceremony in Asaba, the state capital, urged the Permanent Secretaries, who he described as “veterans in civil service and Chief […]
News

S’East, S’South professionals task FG on security, graft, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost advocacy group– The South- East, South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), has said that the seeming absence of justice, rule of law and merit in all facets of governance in the country was responsible for Nigeria’s socio-economic and political deterioration. Besides, the advocacy group urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to restructure the country, review the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: