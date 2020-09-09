Lalong to LG chairmen: No time for wasteful spending, financial recklessness

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), Simon Lalong, has warned council chairmen in the state not to be involved in wasteful spending and financial recklessness, but embrace prudence and accountability in running their councils.

Lalong stated this yesterday while swearing in the former Deputy National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Jock Alamba, as the management committee chairman of Barkin Ladi Local Government Council of the state.

“As the tier of government closest to the people, expectations are very high for delivery of basic services that will improve the living standards of the people. Therefore, you must take this assignment as a challenge for you to bring to bear your wealth of experience and make a difference.

“You are coming at a time when the nation and our state are dealing with the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, which has adversely affected many facets of life, including finances of the local governments.

“This means that you must embrace prudence, accountability and accord priority to the programmes and projects that have direct bearing on the lives of the people. There is no time for wasteful spending and financial recklessness. He urged all the 17 local government council chairmen in the state to consult widely and carry along all stakeholders in running the affairs of their local governments.

