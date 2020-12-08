Lalong to lure Tiger Woods to Rayfield Golf Course 1913

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, has promised to invite Tiger Woods to Nigeria next year to grace the celebration of Rayfield Golf Course 1913, which is the first golf course ever in Nigeria while the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, called for the use of local fabric by golfers.

The occasion, which was a special one witnessed three – in – one event; Cultural Golf Tournament, which held as part of the recently concluded Plateau NAFEST 2020 in Jos, launch of COVID – 19 Golf Greetings and celebration of law week by the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Jos branch.

Rayfield Golf Course 1913 hosted the events, with members of the club and others, including Governor Lalong, who is also a member of the club, in attendance.

Runsewe used the occasion to launch the use of local fabric by golfers and lauded the members of the golf club for embracing the initiative, as all the members, including the governor, and Runsewe, were clad in local fabric for the day.

Speaking during the award ceremony, the Minister of Sports and Youths Development, Sunday Dare, applauded the club and everyone who took part in the golf event for helping to keep alive the game of golf in the state.

