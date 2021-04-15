Lalong to religious leaders: Don’t use pulpits for division, hatred

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has asked religious leaders in the country not to allow their pulpits be used for preaching division and hatred.

He advocated for tolerance and religious harmony as a catalyst for peace, security and good governance in Nigeria.

Lalong stated this on Thursday during the installation and reception of Pallium by the new Catholic Archbishop of Jos Most. Revd. Dr. Mathew Ishaya Audu, which held at the Divine Mercy Cathedral, Lamingo in Jos.

The Governor said: “While it is the duty of religious leaders to speak the truth to power and the public, you should also beware of, and shun rhetorics that promote hate, division, and distrust among the people. You should guard against politicians and other interests that are always desperate to exploit the pulpit for their selfish reasons.

“The people look up to you for guidance and motivation that guarantees a united, equitable and prosperous society where the rights and privileges of all are guaranteed. Be assured that my administration will continue to work with you as we build a better Plateau and Nigeria of our dream.”

Lalong, while congratulating the Archbishop, said within one year of assuming duties, His Grace Most. Rev. Mathew Audu has demonstrated that his calling is divine and that he is totally committed to ensuring that the will of God is implemented in Plateau State and the world at large through the church.

