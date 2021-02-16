Lalong to security agencies: Halt killings in Plateau villages

●I’m saddened by attacks, says Gyang

Musa Pam Jos Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, yesterday directed security agencies in the state to put an end to the killings in some villages of Bassa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who frowned at such recurring killings, asked the security agencies to do everything possible to put an end to the ugly situation. Lalong in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, while reacting to the recent killing of four people following the attacks on some villages in Kwall District of the local government, said the development was worrisome and intolerable.

Governor Lalong, who had directed the peace building agency to visit the area and get to the root of the killings, said the situation must be brought under control immediately to prevent further degeneration. “I want all those involved in these crimes to be arrested and made to face the full weight of the law.

While this is going on, the machinery for dialogue, reconciliation and confidence building should be vigorously pursued by the Peace Building Agency with the support of the newly constituted Interfaith council. We will not tolerate any act that takes us back to the dark days of violence and destruction.”

While commiserating with the families of those killed, the governor said all citizens of the state must be security conscious and avoid any conduct that would jeopardise the peace of the area and the state.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and senator representing Plateau North senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Istifanus Gyang, yesterday said he was saddened and grieved by the attacks on Rikwechongu and Zirshe villages of Irigwe chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Area of the state between Sunday, February 14 and the early hours of Monday, February 15, by killer herdsmen resulting in the death of four young men, burning of houses and food barns shortly after a similar ambush and the killing of youths in Riyom Local Government.

Gyang in a statement signed by the Special Assistant, Media & Protocol Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms and issued to journalists in Jos, noted with concern and dismay that while all efforts were focused on rebuilding peace and reconciling people of Plateau North, there were still persons whose preoccupation was violence and bloodletting.

Gyang was urging government and the security agencies that had the mandatory constitutional responsibility of securing lives and property to secure and protect law abiding citizens and communities of Plateau North and bring the culprits to justice. It was reported that suspected Fulani herdsmen on Sunday night allegedly invaded two villages in Kwall District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing four youths.

The killings were coming barely a week after the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) under the leadership of Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, said the current system of open grazing, operated by herders in the country, was no longer sustainable.

National President of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr. Robbert Ashi, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in Jos, said on Sunday evening three young persons were ambushed by suspected Fulani herdsmen and killed between Jebbu Bassa and Rikwechongu village while another person was killed at Zirshe village Monday morning and some houses burnt, including food barns.

“Yesterday evening I was informed of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen who ambushed and killed three of our youths returning back from Jebbu Bassa to Rikwechongu village close to the School of Accountancy,

while in the early hours of yesterday, suspected Fulani herdsmen also attacked Zirshe village, killing one and burning several houses, including food barns, where the villagers had kept their recently harvested produce. This action is condemnable coming at a time our people are preaching peace in the land,” he said.

