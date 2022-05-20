Lalong urges transparency, discipline in judiciary

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has urged transparency, discipline and efficiency in the judiciary. He made the call during the inauguration of the Judicial Service Commission in Jos on Thursday. According to him, the commission will advise the National Judicial Council on the appointment and discipline of judicial officers.

He said the Constitution empowers them to also appoint, dismiss and exercise disciplinarycontrolovercourt registrars and deputy registrars as well as magistrates, judges and members of Area and Customary Courts. Lalong said: “Because our people deserve justice and fairness in the Temple of Justice, it goes without saying that every process and bureaucracy of the Judiciary must be occupied by qualified and competent persons who will ensure smooth operations of the system.

“Any break in the chain of the judiciary will have negative consequences on society. “It is therefore expected that you will work hard to ensure that the right persons are appointed into any office while such persons are guided and supervised to operate within the guidelines of the judiciary.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...