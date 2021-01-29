Metro & Crime

Lalong vows to sign death warrant for convicted kidnappers

*Swears in President Customary Court of Appeal, five judges

Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Barr. Simon Bako Lalong has vowed to sign the death warrant of anyone convicted for kidnapping in the state.

Lalong stated this on Friday when he swore in the substantive President of the Customary Court of Appeal Bar. Sati Patrick Dapit and five judges of the state’s High Court and Customary Court of Appeal at the Government House in Rayfield Jos.

At the event, witnessed by the President Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Lalong, who described as worrisome the incidences of kidnapping and other violent crimes in the state, frowned at the situation where suspected kidnappers who are arrested are not prosecuted as and when due and in some cases released without charge.

“This situation perhaps emboldens the continuous onslaught on the citizens by kidnappers. While we are addressing the issue with the police relating to arrest, investigation and prosecution, I want to appeal to our Judges to be very firm in trying such cases when brought before them as kidnapping is fast becoming an industry with no one immune from the menace.

“As governor, I have promised to sign the death warrants in respect of anyone convicted of kidnapping which is giving our people sleepless nights, driving away prospective investors and further impoverishing our people.

“Many of them are forced to pay ransoms to secure the release of loved ones which is making people afraid to pursue their legitimate businesses including farming,” he said.

Governor Lalong charged the new judges to be faithful to their oath of office and consider their appointments as a call to serve God and humanity which should make them work faithfully and diligently.

