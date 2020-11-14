Lalong: We must show respect, trust for Nigeria to develop

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has urged Nigerians to always show respect for one another in order to create the atmosphere for trust, goodwill and development.

Lalong said this on Thursday, when he attended the 25th Priestly silver jubilee of the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi, Most. Revd. Hillary Nanman Dachelem, at the St. John Evangelists Cathedral, Bauchi.

The governor, who was joined by the Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed, and other top government officials, described Dachelem as a man who has used the pulpit to preach unity, tolerance and good governance.

He said the occasion provides a good opportunity to remind Nigerians of the need to shun all acts that promote division, hatred and crisis.

Lalong also congratulated the bishop for publishing a book ‘Youth Companion’, which was launched at the event, saying the book will go a long way in assisting youths to focus on contributing positively to societal development and engaging with the system to address their grievances.

On his part, Governor Mohammed said he personally attended the event to honour Bishop Dachelem, who has been a man of peace and contributed immensely to the development of the state particularly in the area of education.

Commenting also, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of the Sokoto Diocese, who presented the book to the public, commended the author for his service in the vineyard of the Lord and said he was proud of his commitment to inclusivity and bridge building.

While thanking God for sustaining him throughout his journey of priesthood, Bishop Dachelem said he has a lot of passion for the youth whom he said need to be listened to and carried along.

He also advised them against using violence to address their problems, saying it was counter-productive at the end of the day.

Dachelem, who is from Qua’an Pan Local Government of Plateau State, was ordained priest by the late Archbishop Gabriel Gonsum Ganaka in 1995.

Like this: Like Loading...