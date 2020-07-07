Lalong, wife, children test negative for COVID-19

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family including his immediate staff have tested negative to the Corona virus for the second time.

Lalong in a statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, issued yesterday in Jos, said the second test conducted on him and his household was as a result of the recent cases recorded within his cabinet when a commissioner and his chief of staff were tested positive.

He said this necessitated him and members of his family to subject themselves to another test on July 4, 2020 having conducted the test in April 2020, which all turned out negative.

Governor Lalong said: “I have continued to encourage people to subject themselves to COVID-19 test, which is very important for us to determine the magnitude of the disease and level of the spread in order to curb further spread and treat people before they get to critical stages.

“Submitting myself and family to another test was therefore necessary as part of leadership by example and also responding to the recent cases of one of my commissioners and chief of staff who were confirmed positive.”

