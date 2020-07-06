Lalong, wife, kids’ second COVID-19 tests return negative

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, wife and members of his family, including his immediate staff, have tested negative to the coronavirus for the second time.

Lalong in a press statement signed by Director, Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham said the second test conducted on him and his household was as a result of the recent cases recorded within his cabinet when a commissioner and his Chief of Staff tested positive.

He said this necessitated him and members of his family to subject themselves to another test on Saturday which all returned negative.

Governor Lalong said: “I have continued to encourage people to subject themselves to Covid-19 testing which is very important for us to determine the magnitude of the disease and level of the spread in order to curb further spread and treat people before they get to critical stages.

“Submitting myself and family to another test was therefore necessary as part of leadership by example and also responding to the recent cases of one of my commissioners and Chief of Staff who were confirmed positive.”

The governor, who reiterated that COVID-19 is not a death sentence, advised the people to always take personal responsibility for their health and the health of others by adhering to the guidelines put in place to fight the disease such as the mandatory use of facemasks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitizers.

He said so far, the testing capacity in Plateau State has increased as more people are now being tested daily at the NVRI Laboratory in Vom and the TB Reference Laboratory at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

