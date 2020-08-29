Lalong’ll sustain payment of public servants, pensioners – Commissioner

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau Commissioner of information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang has expressed the strong commitment of the Governor Simon Lalong administration to continue with payment of salaries of civil servants, pensioners and other emoluments to boost the economy of the state.

He noted that Lalong’s government has prioritised payment of salaries and pensions since it came on board in 2015 to make life easier for Plateau people.

Hon. Manjang, who disclosed this on Friday in Jos during an interview with journalists, said the state was ready for the implementation of the new minimum wage when the global COVID-19 pandemic emerged.

“When we talk about payment of salaries, some people say it is not achievement and I ask, if payment of salaries is not an achievement, what is lack of payment of salaries that was witness during the previous administration.

“The minimum resources that circulates in Plateau every month is between N2 billion and N2.5 billion as emoluments of civil servants and pensioners and that has boosted and sustained the economy of the state.

“We have continued to pay salaries as at when due including the 7-9 months of salary arrears inherited from the previous administration. We were about to pay the new minimum wage when COVID-19 pandemic broke out, we suspended it in collaboration with labour and we will resume when the situation improves.”

Manjang explained that the spike in COVID-19 infections in the state was as a result of high level of testing, particularly at the community level in the state.

He noted that Governor Lalong directed all civil servants in the state to embark on compulsory COVID-19 tests, which most communities in the state, including communities under Vwang District, took part as directed by their traditional rulers which gave raised to the increased

figure.

He said the state regretted to have recorded 29 deaths and expressed determination of the Lalong administration in combating the scourge in the state.

