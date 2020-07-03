Lalong’s Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

Musa Pam, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong’s Chief of Staff, Mr Noel Donjur has tested positive to COVID-19.

His positive test came to light following a directive from the governor on Wednesday for all members of the State Executive to undergo mandatory tests for the virus.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang, in a press statement signed and issued to journalists on Friday, said the outcome of the tests indicate that all other members of the State EXCO tested negative except the Chief of Staff who is asymptomatic and in good condition.

The statement disclosed that the health officials in the state have commenced treatment for the Chief of Staff at one of the isolation centres in the state capital Jos, while members of his family and other contacts are being traced and tested.

“The Chief of Staff, who is in high spirits, urges prayers from members of the public and also encourages people to submit to COVID-19 testing which is very important in unveiling cases and leading to treatment,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, other personal aides of the Governor, Permanent Secretaries, heads of parastatals as well as other senior civil servants conducted the test on Thursday and are awaiting their results.

The statement further said that Governor Lalong urged citizens to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued to curtail the virus.

