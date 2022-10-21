LAMATA cautions pedestrians over electrified Blue Rail track

The Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, has warned that pedestrians that cross the planned electrified railway track system risk being electrocuted. To this end, she advised that the best option for those who wish to cross to the other side of the railway track must use the overhead bridge. She stated, “To demonstrate that the Lagos State Government is responsible, she said the government has fenced all along the alignment of the Blue Line Rail Track to ensure that people do not cross it.”

The Blue Rail Line being planned by the Lagos State Government will become operational later this year. The managing director of LAMATA added that the blue line railway track will be electrified; hence, pedestrians must use the overhead bridges when crossing from one side of the track to another. Akinajo said: “We see time and time when people go there and cut off the fences and run across it.

It is fine until we electrify the railway tracks and we need to understand that this is not acceptable not because LAMATA is saying do not do it but because it is a matter of life and death.” Recall that some suspects had vandalised railway tracks of the Nigerian Railway Corporation last year and were arrested. A report in the Guardian Newspaper on September 6, stated: “Two fleeing suspects, Ridwan Olalekan and Sharafa Muritala, have also been arrested and charged to court by the Railway Criminal Investigation Department.”

