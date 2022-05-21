Travel & Tourism

Lamb Weston unveils Poundo Potato in Nigeria

Leading global potato products maker, Lamb Weston/Meijer, has launched healthier swallow Poundo Potato product in Nigeria. Speaking at a media briefing, Managing Director of LWM Nigeria, Mr. Victor Nwachukwu, said that the product has offered an exciting healthy option to Nigerians desirous of light swallow options to combine with their favourite soups. According to him: “Potato is an excellent source of dietary fibre, potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium and phosphorus among other essential health benefits and this is fundamentally what drives the idea behind Poundo Potato.

“Lamb Weston Poundo Potato, distinctive on the supermarket shelves and in your cupboard by the unique orange pack, is a result of all these beneficial nutrients, designed for convenience and presenting a light meal option to consumers. Also, the deliberate choice to manufacture Lamb Weston Poundo Potato in flakes format or texture guarantees a ‘lump free’ swallow meal that is easy to make and is ready in five minutes. Nwachukwu further disclosed that: “The Poundo Potato, has also seen its versatility tested by Nigerian consumers who have used it to make many other popular meals such as mashed potatoes, hot cereal (with hot water, milk, and sugar) or in pies (with meat and/or vegetable).

“We are pleased with the initial reception of the ‘orange pack of Irish Potato goodness’ and the increasing awareness among discerning Nigerian consumers about the value that Lamb Weston Poundo Potato brings to their everyday health and convenience needs. “Potato is a super food; and we are particularly happy that the Poundo Potato, since its introduction to the Nigeria market, has continued to offer our valued customers & consumers more options of enjoying potato meals in addition to the boiled or fried versions we have been accustomed to for many years.

“It is made from 100% Irish potatoes and consists of flakes of the popular root vegetable which is made into a light swallow meal by pouring the flakes into boiling water and stirring for five minutes to produce light smooth dough. The resultant swallow meal has an authentic potato taste and aroma,” he explained.

