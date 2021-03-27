Lambofa African bar and resort entices with promotion of African cultural heritage

Bayelsa State like most states in Nigeria is noted for its unique cultural tourism heritage, offering visitors rich experience of the diverse cultural elements of the people of the state that is dubbed ‘Glory of all lands.’ It is not surprising that one of its indigenes, Austin Desi, who is the chief executive officer of Lambofa African Bar and Resort, Yenagoa, has taken advantage of the beauty of its cultural heritage to promote a purely Ijaw or African culture as part of his contribution to deepening and promoting the tourism economy of the state. Built in a sprawling and expansive land in Yenagoa, the state capital, Lambofa African Bar and Resort, is according to Desi, devoted to promoting indigenous culture and offering an avenue for the people to unwind and experience the best of ‘pleasures’ on offer by the people as Bayelsans are noted for their fecundity in harvesting rich fun. Desi known this too well, as he said that: “In Yenagoa we like enjoyment. After working hard, we want to relax.’’

Hence he has developed the resort, which is still work in progress, to offer the people a platform that is African in nature for them to savour African delicacies in different forms. Besides, inspiration for the resort, he said was derived through his many travels across the different parts of the country: ‘‘I’m a Rotarian and in the course of my Rotary service, I have travelled to eleven south eastern states and southsouth states. And when you travel, you meet people and you see things.’’ Following this, he revealed that: “One day I thought to myself that there ought to be something African in Yenagoa that will sell the people’s customs and values.

We started thinking about this concept. We have been processing it for a while until three years ago that we decided to start.’’ Getting people with the experience of building a truly thatched roof structure to reflect indigenous culture, he said was a problem. However, he had to go in search of people with the expertise to achieve his dream. ‘‘We started sourcing for people. We don’t even have people that have mastery in craftsmanship in African structures. We went to Ekeremor, Sagbama, Toru Ebeni and we got people who are knowledgeable in the craft of doing thatches and all that and we started discussing and eventually we came up with this concept,’’ he disclosed.

“We actually have a master plan of using the whole environment. It is just a bit of it that you are seeing. All are still work in progress. We here to give it an African touch, African decoration, African presentation, African cuisines, African appeal. “If you look now, there are still some plastic chairs and bottles. After now we are going to eliminate all that and bring in African themed materials. The idea is to Africanise the enjoyment that people are craving for in Bayelsa State. “We also want to craft this concept to have a global appeal not to be one that is limited to what is demanded in Yenagoa. We are looking at crafting something that has an international appeal. “So the whole idea is just to return to our African legacy,’’ he added.

On some of the delicacies on offer, Desi said: “We have Nkwobi, Isiewu and all those African cuisines. We have banga soup and those kind of foods that are native and traditional. Those are the kind of things that we want to serve and not salad. “We are going to look at things that are African and native to the South – south. We hope that in the next five years, this place will have a real African outlook.’’ The Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bayelsa, who was part of the Travel Writers’ Corps that visited the resort recently, described it as a place that showcases Bayelsa cultural background while commending Desi for the concept. “This place is a good thing inside the heart of Yenagoa. You hardly see trees in Yengoa but when you come here it is just as if you are outside Yenagoa. It is a very good concept that you have,’’ the NUJ chairman. Also the chairman of the corps, Preye Kiyaramo, stated that the resort was a very wonderful concept, adding that he was impressed with what has been done so far. “We have come here to add value to what you are doing. We are happy this for cultural heritage that you want to promote. I see environmental education and reflection of our cultural heritage. “These are two projects for which tourists come to Africa. Here we still have untouched areas. For us to mitigate the danger of climate change we must talk about environmental education.

