Travel & Tourism

Lambofa African bar and resort entices with promotion of African cultural heritage

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Bayelsa State like most states in Nigeria is noted for its unique cultural tourism heritage, offering visitors rich experience of the diverse cultural elements of the people of the state that is dubbed ‘Glory of all lands.’ It is not surprising that one of its indigenes, Austin Desi, who is the chief executive officer of Lambofa African Bar and Resort, Yenagoa, has taken advantage of the beauty of its cultural heritage to promote a purely Ijaw or African culture as part of his contribution to deepening and promoting the tourism economy of the state. Built in a sprawling and expansive land in Yenagoa, the state capital, Lambofa African Bar and Resort, is according to Desi, devoted to promoting indigenous culture and offering an avenue for the people to unwind and experience the best of ‘pleasures’ on offer by the people as Bayelsans are noted for their fecundity in harvesting rich fun. Desi known this too well, as he said that: “In Yenagoa we like enjoyment. After working hard, we want to relax.’’

Hence he has developed the resort, which is still work in progress, to offer the people a platform that is African in nature for them to savour African delicacies in different forms. Besides, inspiration for the resort, he said was derived through his many travels across the different parts of the country: ‘‘I’m a Rotarian and in the course of my Rotary service, I have travelled to eleven south eastern states and southsouth states. And when you travel, you meet people and you see things.’’ Following this, he revealed that: “One day I thought to myself that there ought to be something African in Yenagoa that will sell the people’s customs and values.

We started thinking about this concept. We have been processing it for a while until three years ago that we decided to start.’’ Getting people with the experience of building a truly thatched roof structure to reflect indigenous culture, he said was a problem. However, he had to go in search of people with the expertise to achieve his dream. ‘‘We started sourcing for people. We don’t even have people that have mastery in craftsmanship in African structures. We went to Ekeremor, Sagbama, Toru Ebeni and we got people who are knowledgeable in the craft of doing thatches and all that and we started discussing and eventually we came up with this concept,’’ he disclosed.

“We actually have a master plan of using the whole environment. It is just a bit of it that you are seeing. All are still work in progress. We here to give it an African touch, African decoration, African presentation, African cuisines, African appeal. “If you look now, there are still some plastic chairs and bottles. After now we are going to eliminate all that and bring in African themed materials. The idea is to Africanise the enjoyment that people are craving for in Bayelsa State. “We also want to craft this concept to have a global appeal not to be one that is limited to what is demanded in Yenagoa. We are looking at crafting something that has an international appeal. “So the whole idea is just to return to our African legacy,’’ he added.

On some of the delicacies on offer, Desi said: “We have Nkwobi, Isiewu and all those African cuisines. We have banga soup and those kind of foods that are native and traditional. Those are the kind of things that we want to serve and not salad. “We are going to look at things that are African and native to the South – south. We hope that in the next five years, this place will have a real African outlook.’’ The Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists, Bayelsa, who was part of the Travel Writers’ Corps that visited the resort recently, described it as a place that showcases Bayelsa cultural background while commending Desi for the concept. “This place is a good thing inside the heart of Yenagoa. You hardly see trees in Yengoa but when you come here it is just as if you are outside Yenagoa. It is a very good concept that you have,’’ the NUJ chairman. Also the chairman of the corps, Preye Kiyaramo, stated that the resort was a very wonderful concept, adding that he was impressed with what has been done so far. “We have come here to add value to what you are doing. We are happy this for cultural heritage that you want to promote. I see environmental education and reflection of our cultural heritage. “These are two projects for which tourists come to Africa. Here we still have untouched areas. For us to mitigate the danger of climate change we must talk about environmental education.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Career wellbeing (1)

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

One of my all-time favourite Q&A articles is The Inventory. They are always the same set of questions; however, the responses differ from guest to guest just as expected. Now then, a question usually swirls my head a little bit and obviously does the same to most respondents as their answers truly depict their personal […]
Travel & Tourism

Ethiopian Airlines names Shimeles Arage as new GM in Nigeria

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Ethiopian Airlines, which is Africa’s leading airline, has named Shimeles Arage as the new general manager in Nigeria. He takes over from Mrs. Firihiewot Mekonnen, who has since now moved to Frankfurt, Germany as manager. Arage before his new appointment was the regional manager, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. He once served in Equatorial Guinea […]
Travel & Tourism

OLANIKE MUSTAPHA: Reward of a tour operator is invaluable

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Olanike Mustapha is a travel and tours consultant and director of Pams Travels and Tours Limited, Ibadan. She spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA of her stint in the travel world Background Olanike Mustapha was born in Mokola, Ibadan, Oyo State, attended C&S New Eden School, Mokola; Onireke High School, Link Reservation, off Golf Club at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica