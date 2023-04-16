Lamentations as rain destroys property in Ondo

It was lamentation galore in Akure, the Ondo State capital as heavy downpour destroyed properties of some tenants of a building where the landlord was carrying our repairs. Properties destroyed by the heavy downpour included phones that have just been supplied to one of the tenants who is into sales of phones and their accessories, electronics sets, washing machines, beddings of various sizes, food stuffs, clothes, expensive furniture, and mattresses.

The landlord of the property located along Akure- Ondo road had removed the roof of the building preparatory for the renovation of the building, however, the late night downpour caught them unawares and destroyed property of tenants, leading to protests by the occupants of the two-story building. One of the tenants whose properties were destroyed, Mr Ezeh Victor said trouble started when the landlord Chief Eze Samuel Onyechachi, decided to carry out the reroofing of the two-storey buildings in the estate during the raining season. He said there was no prior information that he would embark on the exercise. The wife of one of the tenants, Mrs Happiness who corroborated her husband said the landlord who seldom visits the properties did not give anybody in the estate any inkling that he was going to repair the roof of the buildings. Her words, “All that we just saw were workers discharging planks from a lorry claiming they are from the landlord and that the woods were met for the reroofing of their block of flats late on Tuesday night.”

According to her, apart from the fact that the landlord did not deem it fit to inform them of the repair before hands, it was even wrong for him or anyone in his right senses to want to embark on massive tenant reroofing when it is raining without adequate preparation, alleging that there is a strong probability that the repair was done on purpose The mother of four who has been rendered homeless with the heavy downpour lamented the inhuman action of the landlord who resisted every advice not to embark on the exercise Another tenant, Mr Alex Adeyemo who moved into one of the flats late last year lamented that the rains destroyed all his properties including his certificates and that of his wife, and threatened to take legal action against the Landlord for alleged damage and destruction of his property because he ought to have known that embarking on such repair during raining season is risky.