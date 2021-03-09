Lamido: APC’s govt characterised by insecurity

News Top Stories

Hold politicians accountable, Wike tells electorate

 

Former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that wanted power by all means without any vision of what to do with power.

 

Lamido, who spoke yesterday in Rivers State while inaugurating the Rumuji- Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road, noted that all the APC wanted was to grab power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), but has failed to measure up with the standard set by the PDP

 

. The former Jigawa governor said that the last five years of the APCled government has been characterised by division and insecurity, describing the APC as an assemblage of persons drawn from defunct ACN, ANPP, and CPC and propelled by hate, moved by anger, envy and malice.

 

He said: “When APC came on board, they had no programme, they had no plan, the only thing they had was to flush out PDP from government because we were performing, because we were organised, because we were committed, because we are compassionate and very humane.”

 

He explained that remodelling of the airports, rehabilitation of railway and reform of the power are all PDP initiatives and not that of the APC. “They can’t think.

 

They have no vision, they have no feeling, they have no compassion, they are there for the power and the power is there tormenting them, because the power was abused,” he added.

 

Lamido said leaders like Governor Nyesom Wike have continued to demonstrate that it is only the PDP that loves the people, will do things to improve their well-being and work for a united Nigeria. He expressed delight that development projects are not only executed in Port Harcourt alone, but in the hinterland of Rivers State.

 

Also speaking, Wike called on the electorate to hold politicians accountable to their words rather than be deceived with unfulfilled promises, noting that his development programme is aimed at giving Rivers people more opportunities to actualise their potentials.

 

Wike said the Rumuji- Ibaa-Obelle-Isiopko Road has been used as political campaign by politicians who will promise to rehabilitate it if the people supports them, but will fail to fulfill such promise when elections were over.

