Lamido: How APC lawmakers violated 1999 Constitution

A former Jigawa State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Sule Lamido, has accused members of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the National Assembly of breaching the 1999 constitution. According to him, this was bytheattempttoenforcedirect primarymodeof electingelectoral candidates on political parties in the country.

In a statement he personally signed in Dutse; the state capitalonDecember26, Lamido said it was sad that the lawmakers were gambling with the future of nation. He said: “The APC-dominated Nigerian Senate bill stipulating that political parties must conduct direct primaries to choose their candidates into elective offices is a clear indication that the ‘APC senate’ is turning itself into a sole administrator of political parties which is tantamount to political self-help.” The former governor also explained that “the Nigerian constitution guarantees the safeguard of our plural democracy.

“The same constitution inherently guarantees parties to regulate the conduct of theiraffairs andmandates the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) to oversee compliance to their (parties) constitution, a copy of which is deposited with the electoral body. “Will the senate make the required budgetary provision to all political parties to meet up the expenditure of fulfilling this piece of law? “While the APC Senate has all the powers in this world to make any laws; it behooves upon it to meet the responsibilities of making sure that its laws are obeyed to the fullest.” LamidoalsoaddedthePDP should set up all the necessary machinery to challenge this piece of the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill in court.

