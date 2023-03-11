2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

Lamido Replies Wike Over Comment On Forcing Peter Obi Out Of PDP

Following the allegation made by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, the former Governor of Rivers State, Sule Lamido has denied being the reason why Peter Obi dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Labour Party (LP).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Governor Wike revealed that Obi left PDP after he meet with Lamido who insisted that power will remain in the north in 2023.

Reacting to Wike’s allegation via his Facebook page, Lamido said Doyin Okupe and Obi can testify that Wike’s statement is not true.

He said, “My good friend Chike Okonkwo sent me a WhatsApp message to the effect that Wike said Peter Obi left PDP because when he visited me in my village I told him (Peter) that the Presidency Is for the North!

“I will deny Wike the chance to get me entangled in his desire to be visible and relevant.

“Suffice it to say that Peter visited me along with my friend Doyin Okupe and they are both alive to attest to the veracity of this claim.”

