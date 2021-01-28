Lamido slams Tinubu, Ameachi, others for failing to protect Fulanis

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has attacked the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi and the Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige for failing to openly speak for the protection of Fulanis because they were the ones who brought President Muhammadu Buhari, who is a Fulani, into power.

He also claimed that Nigerians now hate the Fulani because of Buhari’s failures.

Lamido, who spoke to newsmen in his office in Kano late Wednesday, said the unfortunate dislike, attack and persecution the Fulanis face in the country today, was because Nigerians, after putting their trust in President Buhari, have been let down because he has woefully failed to protect and provide good governance for them.

Sule Lamido, lamented that: “That today Nigerians have forgotten that not all Fulanis even voted for him (Buhari) or even like him.

“I am a Fulani but I didn’t voted for Buhari and our parties are completely different. But at the same time, the Yorubas in Tinubu, the Igbos in Ngige and the South South in Ameachi were the ones who firmly stood behind President Buhari in ensuring that he got elected and not the Fulani.

“I expect Bola Tinubu, Rotimi Ameachi and the likes of Ngige to come out and frankly speak in protection of the Fulanis because they were behind the election of Buhari. They are the ones who have also benefitted immensely from his government – not even the herders who are today being persecuted!

“But their criminal silence in the face of the horrible attacks on Fulanis after benefiting jointly in the government led by a Fulani, is worrisome and something like a betrayal of trust on the President and his kinsmen,” he said.

Alhaji Sule Lamido added: “Nigerians should know that Fulani herders are very enterprising and peaceful people who like living in a natural way. They are not violent people and shouldn’t be castigated because Buhari has failed.”

