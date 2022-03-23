News

Lamido, Wali, others demand action against Kwankwaso

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in Kano led by Ambassador Aminu Wali, and former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido have called on the National Working Committee of the party to sanction Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso for alleged anti-party activities.

 

Kwankwaso has of late reported having been hobnobbing with New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). However, rising from a meeting yesterday, the PDP chiefs accused ex-governor Kwankwaso of anti-party activities, asking the party to dissolve Kano exco.

 

Reading a communiqué of the meeting, ex-Kwankwaso’s loyalist Yusuf Bello Dambatta said the alleged attempt by Kwankwaso to control the party while promoting NNPP ideals should be checked.

 

