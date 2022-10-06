Lampard hails Iwobi, says Eagles star unplayable

Everton Manager, Frank Lampard, has described the Super Eagles star, Alex Iwobi as unplayable, saying said he wouldn’t have loved to face the midfielder if he was still playing. Iwobi has enjoyed a rich vein of form under Lampard at Goodison Park. The Super Eagles star was the catalyst as Everton came from a goal down to beat Southampton 2-1 at St. Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

Lampard said he is more enamoured by the midfielder’s consistency and he hopes he maintains that form. “He is playing with incredible consistency,” Lampard told The Times, adding: “He did a lot for us last season, played some games at No 8, and I really liked him. “It suited his talent in terms of strength and quality of pass. “He has so many talents. I would not like to have played against him as a midfield player. He can run and run.”

