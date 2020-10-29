Sports

Lampard to discuss penalty kick duties with his players after another Jorginho miss

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will speak with his players before deciding whether Jorginho remains the club’s penalty kick taker after the Italian missed his second spot kick of the season.

His miss came in their 4-0 win over Russian side Krasnodar in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Jorginho had missed from the penalty kick spot against Liverpool in the English Premier League (EPL) last month.

He hit the post with a penalty kick in the first half with the game goalless in Krasnodar on Wednesday, reports Reuters.

“Jorginho has had an incredibly successful rate of scoring penalty kicks in his career, particularly at Chelsea,” Lampard told reporters.

“My feeling is when you take as many penalty kicks as he does, there can be periods when you miss one, and sometimes there can be periods where you miss one or two. I experienced that as a player.”

Jorginho was substituted by the time Chelsea were awarded another penalty kick, which Timo Werner dispatched in the 76th minute.

“Timo Werner, I know he’s very capable to take penalty kicks,” Lampard added. “We have other players that can as well.

”So, I’ll talk with the players afterwards to see how we move forward.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic also got on the scoresheet as Chelsea sealed their first Champions League victory of the season in front of owner Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich has been unable to attend matches at Stamford Bridge because of UK visa issues.

“I always feel the support of the owner of the club, whether he’s here at games or not,” Lampard said.

“A couple of my staff members spoke with him, but by the time I came out in the warm-up he wasn’t around.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Vietnam cancels 2020 F1 race due to COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Reporter

    Vietnam’s first Formula One grand prix has been officially cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Friday. The Vietnamese Grand Prix was originally scheduled to take place in April on the streets of Hanoi as the third race of the season, but sources told Reuters in March that it was under […]
Sports

Fuludu reveals secrets behind Delta FA elections

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Delta State Football Association chairman, Edema Fuludu, has revealed some deep secrets behind the current imbroglio going on in the state after another election was staged in the state on Tuesday. The Nigeria Football Federation led by Amaju Pinnick had declared election that brought in Fuludu and another ex-international, Victor Ikpeba, as the chairman and […]
Sports

Anyansi remains my mentor, says Abd’Allah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ahead of the upcoming 2020/21 season, Wikki Tourist coach Usman Shariff Abd’Allah has yet appraise his performance in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), saying he appreciated the platform he was offered with at Enyimba International Football Club under the aegis of its debonair chairman Felix Anyansi. French-trained Abd’Allah first worked at his state’s owned […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: