Lampe Omoyele, Obia, others to speak at BJAN’s conference

Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) have announced that Chief Executive Officer, Nitro 121, Lampe Omoyele; Chief Executive Officer, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Kemi Fabusoro and Emeka Obia from Publicis Groupe/Redefini Nigeria as speakers at her marketing conference this year. The 2022 edition, which is the 10th anniversary in the series, is scheduled for November 25, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

T he event, according to the body of journalists covering the brands and marketing communications sector, seeks to bring together stakeholders within the IMC space to deliberate on burning issues affecting the sector in particular and the economy in general. Omoyele, Nitro 121 Limited CEO, will deliver the keynote address on the theme: “BRANDS AND THE ROLE OF TECHNOLOGY IN A DISRUPTIVE ECONOMY” while Kemi Fabusoro, AAAN’s chief executive and Emeka Obia from Publicis Groupe/Redefini Nigeria, Nelson Ochonogor, CEO/ Founder of DigiCulture Consulting among other respected players within the industry will be on the panel to drive the conversation.

