LANBAT mourns Bolanle Raheem, calls for police reform

The Lawyers Network for Bola Ahmed Tinubu (LANBAT), mourned the death of Bolanle Raheem, who was killed by a police officer in Lagos.

The group in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Ogunbona Akinpelu, said the killing of Raheem is an indication that the police is due for a reform.

It said, “As the remains of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem (a Legal Practitioner) was laid to rest on 17th January, 2023, the demands for the reform of Nigerian Police was again regurgitated.

“The rising cases of police reckless killing in the last few months have shown that even the Endsars protest of the year 2020 that almost engulf the entire country in crisis did not transcend the protest to bring about the much-desired change and reforms.

“The death of citizens resulting from the act of Men of the law enforcement agencies will always prompt agitations, restiveness and definitely justified aggression and if care is not taken could someday lead to unrest that would threaten the peace of the nation.

“It is more despicable and raises serious concern that similar killing of Gafaru Buraimoh (a young man) took place within the same jurisdiction or division of Ajah police command on the 7th of December, 2022.

“The circumstances of the killing of a pregnant Bolanle Raheem on a broad day light in the presence of her immediate family members being husband, children (minors) and sibling is peculiarly worrisome and demonstrated how vulnerable the entire citizenry of the country is exposed to killings in the hand of those naturally empowered to protect lives and properties.

“As we move towards another national election, we urge all the major stakeholders across party line to project and ensure transformation of the Nigeria Police Force with other law Enforcement agency as we are all potential Bolanle Raheem/Gafaru Buraimoh in the hands of men of our security agencies.

“As a group, Police reform is a major agenda on our desk for 2023 and beyond. May the soul of Bolanle Raheem, Gafaru Buraimoh and others who have unjustifiably fell in this manner rest in peace.”

