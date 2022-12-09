Lancelot Imasuen hails entertainers going into politics

Veteran film director, Lancelot Imasuen, has lauded entertainers who have ventured into politics. The Edo-born, award winning Nollywood practitioner in an interview said entertainers have an in-depth understanding of society. The filmmaker said this makes them viable candidates for leadership positions. “It’s very Beautiful. Well encouraged. Funke Akindele, Desmond Elliot, Kenneth Okonkwo, Banky W, and all of them play significant roles in their various parties and affiliations. It’s beautiful,” he said.

“You can’t give what you don’t have. But for somebody to sit back and script a story that makes people laugh or cry, we understand society. I’m a great encourager of artistes and comedians [going into politics]. “They are the soul of society. I commend them and wish them luck. 2023 is our life. The soul of Nigeria [depends on] 2023.

“I enjoin [Nigerians] to go out, do their best, vote their conscience, and form the country that they want to have. “Don’t be intimidated. Look at all the political actors craving your votes and let your conscience guide you. Let’s make Nigeria great again.” It’s the electioneering season in Nigeria and many entertainers have been playing an active role in politicking.

Some others, including actors and music personalities, have vied or are actively vying for public offices. The actress Funke Akindele is contesting in the Lagos governorship election. Also, the music producer Banky W contested and won the Eti-Osa federal constituency primary ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election. In June, Tonto Dikeh, another actress, was nominated as a running mate to Tonte Ibraye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Rivers state. Femi Branch, the actor, was similarly named the running mate to Tofunmi Ogunronbi, the 2023 governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) in Ogun state.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...