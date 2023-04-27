Metro & Crime

Land Compensation: 96-Year-Old Widow Sends SOS To Kwara Gov

Posted on

A 96-year-old widow, Hajia Sa’adatu MamaDelo Belukor, of Kwara State, has cried out to the state governor, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to help her get compensation for an expanse of land she claimed is hers, which she alleged, was acquired but compensation not paid to her.

While narrating her ordeal, she said life has become traumatic for her as she is unable to foot her bills, including feeding, housing, clothing and medical expenses. She stated that since the portions of land, which she claimed, to have inherited from her father, Late Alhaji Bello Belukor, the 8th Balogun of Alanamu of Ilorin, Ilorin, Kwara State, were allegedly acquired, she has lost her means of livelihood, farming; as she no longer farms, lamenting that she was being threatened by hunger and sickness.

She said efforts to reach the government including letters, for her to be compensated had been futile. She said, “I have made several efforts by visiting the Kwara Bureau of Lands, Kwara State Geographic Information Service for payment of compensation without anything done by the above-mentioned offices or Kwara State Government.”

Her son, Mr Ibitola Shoneye, said they have made concerted efforts to the government through its agencies and institutions, for compensation to be paid to her, but that all to no avail. However, responding, the Kwara State Government has said that they are a responsible and responsive government that will ensure the welfare of Kwarans.

It stated that it has not and would not deny compensation to owners of the land that it acquired. It further said that the nonagenarian has nothing reasonable to validate her claim of such a large expanse of land in the state.

