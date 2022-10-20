Land developers threaten to sue Edo over demolitions

Land developers in four communities of Edo State on Tuesday threatened to take the Edo State government to court over the demolitions of their buildings in the area. The developers stated this in Benin during a protest to register their grievances over the government’s action. It would be recalled that the Edo State Government had on September 29, 2022 demolished over 102 houses in Oke-Oroma, Obagie Nevbosa, Obayantor 1, and Ewhrekpen communities. The owners of the buildings, the government said, encroached on the land acquired for a new town project in 2017.

However, the developers who were joined in the protest by other residents in the communities described the action of the government as illegal. They argued that the state High Court had in its rul-ing before the demolition restrained the state government against the action. Speaking with newsmen, a property developer, Mr. Ojo Collins, said he lost property worth over N100 million to the demolitions. Collins, who said he genuinely bought the land in the community in 2017 and 2022, demanded an unreserved apology from the government.

