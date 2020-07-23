Land dispute: Alaafin refutes Oyo CAN’s allegation, threatens legal action

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has expressed his displeasure at a recent protest staged by some members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo Zone against their claim that he illegally snatched their plots of land.

Reacting to a series of abusive inscriptions written on placards denigrating Alaafin, the palace which was miffed that the plots of land being claimed actually ancestrally belonged to the royal family, had threatened to drag the religious group to court foe the appropriate punitive prayers.

The palace said that the concerned religious leaders instead of getting themselves busy with soul winning was engaged in campaign of calumny and maligning the person of the Alaafin over materialistic property which did not belong to them Alaafin, however, said that the publication in one of the national dailies, captioned “CAN tackles Alaafin over sale of Church Land’ was misleading and so deserved clarification.

Permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs said “for the record, the land hitherto named as Ayetoro Scheme in the said publication is erroneously referred to as the entire area is known as ‘GBOFIN’ which incidentally is one of the ancestral stool land of the Alaafin with approximately 1,118 plots as against the 96 plots claimed to have been owned by CAN; and Alaafin has been exercising ownership and in so doing, some parts of the land were allocated to members of the Royal family without any consideration and have been occupied by them or their allottees for a reasonably long period of time with over 2000 buildings without disturbance from any quarters including Atiba Local Government. “The Alaafin is disheartened to note that the apex body of a religious organization in Oyo Zone could prudently choose to ignore the path of honour to ventilate its grievances, if any, in a court of law and resulted to self-help of destruction of properties and disturbance of lawful possessions of the occupants in place.”

