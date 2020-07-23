News

Land dispute: Alaafin refutes Oyo CAN’s allegation, threatens legal action

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has expressed his displeasure at a recent protest staged by some members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo Zone against their claim that he illegally snatched their plots of land.
Reacting to a series of abusive inscriptions written on placards denigrating Alaafin, the palace which was miffed that the plots of land being claimed actually ancestrally belonged to the royal family, had threatened to drag the religious group to court foe the appropriate punitive prayers.

The palace said that the concerned religious leaders instead of getting themselves busy with soul winning was engaged in campaign of calumny and maligning the person of the Alaafin over materialistic property which did not belong to them Alaafin, however, said that the publication in one of the national dailies, captioned “CAN tackles Alaafin over sale of Church Land’ was misleading and so deserved clarification.

Permanent Chairman of the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs said “for the record, the land hitherto named as Ayetoro Scheme in the said publication is erroneously referred to as the entire area is known as ‘GBOFIN’ which incidentally is one of the ancestral stool land of the Alaafin with approximately 1,118 plots as against the 96 plots claimed to have been owned by CAN; and Alaafin has been exercising ownership and in so doing, some parts of the land were allocated to members of the Royal family without any consideration and have been occupied by them or their allottees for a reasonably long period of time with over 2000 buildings without disturbance from any quarters including Atiba Local Government. “The Alaafin is disheartened to note that the apex body of a religious organization in Oyo Zone could prudently choose to ignore the path of honour to ventilate its grievances, if any, in a court of law and resulted to self-help of destruction of properties and disturbance of lawful possessions of the occupants in place.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

Accepts AA, ADC, LP substitutions   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election.   The Commission also accepted the substitutions made by the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP).   The three parties had substituted their candidates […]
News

Banditry: Northern govs meet, review security situation

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) met and reviewed the security situation in the Northern Region. The meeting conducted via teleconferencing on Thursday night, was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong. The governors expressed concern over […]
News

Pyrates sensitises Nigerians, says virus is real …demands accountability from FG, states

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Association of Seadogs (NAS), has appealed to Nigerians to deter from living carelessly and violating the guidelines put in place by the Federal Government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that the virus was real and dangerous.   NAS also known as Pyrates Confraternity, made the appeal yesterday at a public sensitization campaign […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: